BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.94% of GFL Environmental worth $65,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

