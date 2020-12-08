$882.38 Million in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) will announce $882.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.30 million and the lowest is $858.40 million. Avient posted sales of $658.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $47,931,000.

AVNT stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $39.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

