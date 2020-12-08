BlackRock Inc. Sells 93,604 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Penske Automotive Group worth $63,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAG. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

