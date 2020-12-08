BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $64,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

