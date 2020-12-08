BlackRock Inc. Invests $61.94 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,936,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,920,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

