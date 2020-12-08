BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,268,893 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,163,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,268,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.79% of WisdomTree Investments worth $61,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 73.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.