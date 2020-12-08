BlackRock Inc. Has $63.10 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Koppers worth $63,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Koppers by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth about $486,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Koppers by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Koppers by 148.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KOP opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

