Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Central Garden & Pet worth $62,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

