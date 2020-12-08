BlackRock Inc. Purchases 23,205 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $62,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

