BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.37% of Athenex worth $62,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $529,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 109.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.98. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,037,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,746 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

