BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.18% of Fulgent Genetics worth $63,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.75. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,621 shares of company stock worth $6,575,371 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.