$46.94 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report sales of $46.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. Bill.com posted sales of $39.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $192.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $260.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

NYSE BILL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $130.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.87.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,755.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,752,901.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,093 shares of company stock worth $27,368,398 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bill.com by 337.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

