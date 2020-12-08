BlackRock Inc. Sells 543,239 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.17% of Evolent Health worth $65,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of EVH stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.