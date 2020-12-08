Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,705 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Kforce worth $65,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $5,984,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kforce by 649.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $194,918. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.48. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.