BlackRock Inc. Has $62.14 Million Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.91% of Huron Consulting Group worth $62,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

