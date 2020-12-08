Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.71% of Community Health Systems worth $64,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CYH opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500,003 shares of company stock worth $80,423,130 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

