BlackRock Inc. Has $64.54 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,831,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.28% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $64,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFIN. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

DFIN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

