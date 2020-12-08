BlackRock Inc. Buys 342,990 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $64,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFBK. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

