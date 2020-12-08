BlackRock Inc. Has $64.74 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.48% of Franklin Street Properties worth $64,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

