Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) to post $882.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $920.30 million. Avient reported sales of $658.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

AVNT stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

