BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $64,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 110,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of SBGI opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $34.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

