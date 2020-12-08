Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,660,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,178,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Itaú Unibanco worth $62,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,346,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,039,000 after acquiring an additional 406,314 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

