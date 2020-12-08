BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,799,859 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $61,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 98.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

