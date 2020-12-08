BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $65,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

