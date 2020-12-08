BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,992,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Blucora worth $65,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,595,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,487,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $634.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

