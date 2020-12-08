PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.01% of PetIQ worth $65,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PetIQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $868.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.