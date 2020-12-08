BlackRock Inc. Acquires 371,269 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of Quanterix worth $66,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $54,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $116,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Quanterix stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

