Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.88% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $151,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $352,440. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $694.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

