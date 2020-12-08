BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,502 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $66,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $271.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

