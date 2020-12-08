United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.19% of United Fire Group worth $67,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

