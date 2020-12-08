BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of SelectQuote worth $67,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $385,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -147.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

