BlackRock Inc. Has $67.40 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $67,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 138,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 186.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

