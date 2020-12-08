BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,904 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.74% of Hawkins worth $67,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 61.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hawkins by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Hawkins stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $564.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

