National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.83% of National Presto Industries worth $67,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

