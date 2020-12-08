Aperio Group LLC Acquires 9,994 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.