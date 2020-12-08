Aperio Group LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 54.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

ARCH opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

