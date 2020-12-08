Aperio Group LLC Takes $262,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. Truist upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NXRT stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.