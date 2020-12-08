Aperio Group LLC Sells 35,693 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

ATCO opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

