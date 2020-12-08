Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 321,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

