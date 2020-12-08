Aperio Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 238.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $351,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

