Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Par Pacific worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

