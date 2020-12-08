Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4,617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 91.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

