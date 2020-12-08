Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Banc of California worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Banc of California by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $735.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.