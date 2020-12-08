Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,914 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,832 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,580 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 13,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $181,342.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,781,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,159,676.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,374 shares of company stock valued at $454,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.