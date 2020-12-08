Aperio Group LLC Purchases 10,575 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

ADAP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

