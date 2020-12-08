Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

