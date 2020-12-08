Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LTC Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LTC Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

