Aperio Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

