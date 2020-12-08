Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,049 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NESR stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

