Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

